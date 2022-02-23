Dr. Matthew Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Hall, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Matthew Hall, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine, Peoria, Ill. and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Miami Cancer Institute.
Dr. Hall's Office Locations
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Miami Cancer Institute
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- Dimension International
- First Health
- Global Excel Insurance
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Matthew Hall, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1780903575
Education & Certifications
- Adult Radiation Oncology and Pediatric Radiation Oncology, University of Florida Health Proton Therapy Institute, Jacksonville, Fla.
- City of Hope National Medical Center, Duarte, Calif.
- St Francis Hospital
- University of Illinois College of Medicine, Peoria, Ill.
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hall using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hall works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods.