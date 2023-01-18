Dr. Matthew Hallas, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hallas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Hallas, DMD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Hallas, DMD is a Prosthodontics Practitioner in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Prosthodontics, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Dental Med.
Locations
Bay Lakes Complex Dentistry - Green Bay138 Siegler St, Green Bay, WI 54303 Directions (920) 278-7678Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hallas is amazing. He made me feel good about my experience. I would recommend him to anyone with teeth issues. So glad I decided to come here and that he helped me.
About Dr. Matthew Hallas, DMD
- Prosthodontics
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University School Of Dental Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hallas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hallas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Hallas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hallas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hallas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hallas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.