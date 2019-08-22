Dr. Matthew Halpern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halpern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Halpern, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Halpern, MD is a Dermatologist in East Windsor, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Centrastate Medical Center and Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Halpern works at
Locations
-
1
Windsor Dermatology59 One Mile Rd Ext Ste G, East Windsor, NJ 08520 Directions (609) 336-2219
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Halpern?
He was very nice to me at our first meeting. He did the scraping to make sure the skin cancer cells were gone and he got it all the first time. He did the surgery on my scalp with ease and it came out perfect. I had the stitches taken out two days ago, it looks great, even tiny hairs are growing near the wound. I will have a good cover in no time. I am recommending Dr Halpern to anyone who needs the Mohs surgery.
About Dr. Matthew Halpern, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1538207600
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian-Columbia
- Saint Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halpern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halpern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halpern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halpern works at
Dr. Halpern has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halpern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Halpern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halpern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halpern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halpern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.