Overview

Dr. Matthew Halpern, MD is a Dermatologist in East Windsor, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Centrastate Medical Center and Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Halpern works at Windsor Dermatology in East Windsor, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.