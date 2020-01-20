Dr. Matthew Hammons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Hammons, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Hammons, MD
Dr. Matthew Hammons, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas.
Dr. Hammons works at
Dr. Hammons' Office Locations
Texas Health Care800 8th Ave Ste 330, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 566-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hammons saved my eye. I am so thankful for his expertise and talent. He was patient in explaining the procedure and I felt completely comfortable with his ability to see it through. I highly recommend him and I hope that my words will help to alleviate someone’s anxiety before surgery. I know that God led me to him and I was in competent hands.
About Dr. Matthew Hammons, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hammons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hammons has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Eyelid Surgery and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hammons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.