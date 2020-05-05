Overview of Dr. Matthew Hanson, MD

Dr. Matthew Hanson, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurotology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County and University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Hanson works at K.Sundaram MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.