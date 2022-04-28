Overview

Dr. Matthew Harris, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Harris works at Pain Management Associates in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.