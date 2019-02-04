Overview

Dr. Matthew Harris, MD is a Dermatologist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Harris works at Illinois Dermatology Institute in Hinsdale, IL with other offices in Oak Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.