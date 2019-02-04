Dr. Matthew Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Harris, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Harris, MD is a Dermatologist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Locations
Illinois Dermatology Institute901 N Elm St Ste 250, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 325-6880Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 2 719 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL 60302 Directions (708) 406-7222
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience overall. Easy to make an appointment without a long lead time. Parking right in front of Oak Park office. Check in was quick and easy. Staff was pleasant and professional. Minimal wait for the Doctor. He did a thorough exam and a quick procedure. Spent the time that I needed, answered all of my questions. Overall, a great experience.
About Dr. Matthew Harris, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1497703458
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.