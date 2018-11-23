Dr. Harrison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Harrison, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Harrison, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.
Locations
Indianapolis Endoscopy Center Llp8315 E 56th St Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46216 Directions (317) 621-2232
Gastroenterology Associates Inc.1400 N Ritter Ave Ste 370, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 355-1144
Cpn Gastroenterology Care7950 N Shadeland Ave Ste 350, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 621-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
This Physician is extremely knowledgeable, compassionate and thorough. I would recommend his services to anyone experiencing gastroenterological issues.
About Dr. Matthew Harrison, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harrison has seen patients for Diarrhea, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.