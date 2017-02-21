Overview of Dr. Matthew Hauck, MD

Dr. Matthew Hauck, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Hauck works at The Vancouver Clinic in Vancouver, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA, Kirkland, WA and Medford, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.