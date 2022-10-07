Overview

Dr. Matthew Hazey, MD is a Dermatologist in State College, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from WV UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Indiana Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hazey works at Penn State Hershey Med Grp in State College, PA with other offices in Indiana, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Folliculitis, Acne and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.