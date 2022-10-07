Dr. Matthew Hazey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hazey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Hazey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Hazey, MD is a Dermatologist in State College, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from WV UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Locations
1
Mnpg Dept of Med Endocrinology1850 E Park Ave Ste 312, State College, PA 16803 Directions (814) 237-6600
2
Indiana Office120 Irmc Dr Ste 130, Indiana, PA 15701 Directions (724) 471-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hazey was thorough, efficient, and kind. I recommend seeing him for dermatology
About Dr. Matthew Hazey, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1902015597
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- WV UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hazey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hazey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hazey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hazey has seen patients for Folliculitis, Acne and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hazey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hazey speaks Arabic.
102 patients have reviewed Dr. Hazey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hazey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hazey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hazey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.