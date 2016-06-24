Overview of Dr. Matthew Hearst, MD

Dr. Matthew Hearst, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.



Dr. Hearst works at Maine Medical Partners Otolaryngology in Scarborough, ME with other offices in Portland, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.