Dr. Hearst has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Hearst, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Hearst, MD
Dr. Matthew Hearst, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.
Dr. Hearst works at
Dr. Hearst's Office Locations
Maine Medical Partners Otolaryngology92 Campus Dr Ste C, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 797-5753
Head and Neck Surgical Associates PA1250 Forest Ave, Portland, ME 04103 Directions (207) 797-5753
Scarborough Surgery Center84 Campus Dr, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 396-7175
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Hearst is a great surgeon. He has replaced an eardrum, removed a cholesteatoma, and dramatically increased my hearing with bone implants. His skill and competence has changed my life! I have been a patient of his for a number of years. You can tell his brain is always working. He doesn't joke around, soaks in the info you give, checks you out, contemplates, then offers his thoughts. He lets you guide what actions to take and tries to support your needs if you let him know what you need.
About Dr. Matthew Hearst, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hearst accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hearst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hearst has seen patients for Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hearst on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hearst. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hearst.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hearst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hearst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.