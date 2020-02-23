Dr. Matthew Hecht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hecht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Hecht, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Hecht, MD
Dr. Matthew Hecht, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lawndale, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Minnesota Med School|University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital and Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.
Dr. Hecht works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hecht's Office Locations
-
1
Hecht Eye Institute4161 Redondo Beach Blvd # 3, Lawndale, CA 90260 Directions (442) 263-2544
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hecht?
I recently had cataract surgery performed by Dr. Matthew Hecht and was extremely pleased with the outcome. He carefully went over the condition of my eyes and what type of lens are available. When I made my decision he and his staff went over the procedure and what to expect. The surgery was painless as the follow up appointments.
About Dr. Matthew Hecht, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184783508
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ne Med Ctr, Ophthalmology Univ Hi-J A Burns Sch Med, Flexible Or Transitional Year|University Hi J a Burns School Med|University Of Ne Med Center
- Ja Burns School Med University Hawaii|University Of Hawaii John a Burns School Of Med
- University Of Minnesota Med School|University of Minnesota Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hecht has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hecht accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hecht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hecht works at
Dr. Hecht has seen patients for Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye, Foreign Body Removal from Eye and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hecht on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hecht speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hecht. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hecht.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hecht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hecht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.