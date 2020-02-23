Overview of Dr. Matthew Hecht, MD

Dr. Matthew Hecht, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lawndale, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Minnesota Med School|University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital and Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.



Dr. Hecht works at Hecht Eye Institute in Lawndale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye, Foreign Body Removal from Eye and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.