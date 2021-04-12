Dr. Matthew Heckler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heckler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Heckler, DO
Overview of Dr. Matthew Heckler, DO
Dr. Matthew Heckler, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH.
Dr. Heckler works at
Dr. Heckler's Office Locations
Grandview Medical Center405 W Grand Ave, Dayton, OH 45405 Directions (937) 723-3200MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
The Center for Orthopedics at Wilson Health915 Michigan St, Sidney, OH 45365 Directions (937) 498-2311Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopedic Associates - Sidney300 3rd Ave, Sidney, OH 45365 Directions (937) 710-9257Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopedic Associates of SW Ohio4160 Little York Rd Ste 10, Dayton, OH 45414 Directions (800) 824-9861Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopedic Associates - Centerville7677 Yankee St Ste 110, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (800) 824-9861Monday7:00am - 8:00pmTuesday7:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
Hand & Orthopedic Center of Excellence1997 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (937) 428-0400Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Troy
- Wilson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Heckler did two knee replacements and a rotator cuff surgery for me. He is extremely talented and very personable. Absolutely no complaints from me. If needed, I will go back to Dr. Heckler without hesitation. I will recommend him to anyone for any procedures he performs.
About Dr. Matthew Heckler, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1164634689
Education & Certifications
- Grandview Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heckler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heckler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heckler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heckler has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heckler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Heckler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heckler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heckler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heckler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.