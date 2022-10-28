Overview of Dr. Matthew Henry, MD

Dr. Matthew Henry, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Florida State University and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Henry works at St. Francis Pain Associates in Roslyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), Aortic Valve Surgery, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid and and Pulmonary) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.