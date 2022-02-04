Dr. Hentges has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Hentges, DPM
Overview of Dr. Matthew Hentges, DPM
Dr. Matthew Hentges, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Forbes Hospital and West Penn Hospital.
West Penn Hospital4800 Friendship Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 688-7580
Pittsburgh Cardiac Electrophysiology Associates PC2566 Haymaker Rd, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 858-7699
East Suburban Obstetrical and Gynecological Associates-murrysville4262 OLD WILLIAM PENN HWY, Murrysville, PA 15668 Directions (724) 325-6023
Hospital Affiliations
- Forbes Hospital
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I fractured both sides of my ankle, tore tendons and dislocated my foot. This was all on the same foot. Dr. Hentges performed the surgery. It was two years ago and I’m still going strong. He is very kind and is an excellent surgeon.
About Dr. Matthew Hentges, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1457648255
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
Dr. Hentges accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hentges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hentges. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hentges.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hentges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hentges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.