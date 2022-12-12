See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Matthew Hepinstall, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (82)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Matthew Hepinstall, MD

Dr. Matthew Hepinstall, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Hepinstall works at NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hepinstall's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Orthopedic Center
    333 E 38th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 473-2942
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Birmingham Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cartilage Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Deformity Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Joint - Varus Deformity Chevron Icon
Knock Knees Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 82 ratings
    Patient Ratings (82)
    5 Star
    (77)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Matthew Hepinstall, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164686002
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Orthopedic Surgery-Lenox Hill Hospital
    Internship
    • Orthopedic Surgery-Lenox Hil Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Undergraduate School
    • Pomona College
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Hepinstall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hepinstall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hepinstall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hepinstall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hepinstall works at NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hepinstall’s profile.

    Dr. Hepinstall has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hepinstall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    82 patients have reviewed Dr. Hepinstall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hepinstall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hepinstall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hepinstall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

