Dr. Herrmann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Herrmann, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Herrmann, MD
Dr. Matthew Herrmann, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA.
Dr. Herrmann's Office Locations
Ahf99 N La Cienega Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 657-9353
Aids Healthcare Foundation3500 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA 90804 Directions (562) 494-3413
Womens Health Center1400 S Grand Ave Ste 801, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Directions (213) 741-9727
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr. Herman for a year and a half now. He’s a kind, compassionate, and very intelligent doctor. He remembers me personally and always takes the time to answer my questions. I’ve seen a lot of doctors, and Dr. Herman is one of the best. He’s sincerely concerned about my health. I can always count on him to order my medications precisely on time and again, I feel personally cared for by him. I highly recommend Dr. Matthew Herman.
About Dr. Matthew Herrmann, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1760918551
Education & Certifications
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herrmann accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Herrmann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrmann.
