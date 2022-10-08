Dr. Hilburn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Hilburn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Hilburn, MD
Dr. Matthew Hilburn, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Hilburn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hilburn's Office Locations
-
1
Care Center 10 Aventura2002 Medical Pkwy Ste 230, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 266-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hilburn?
My husband and I are older. Dr. Hilburn took time to explain our treatment options in a clear, concise fashion. I have recommended him to several friends!
About Dr. Matthew Hilburn, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, French
- 1629036538
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hilburn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hilburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hilburn works at
Dr. Hilburn has seen patients for Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hilburn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hilburn speaks French.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Hilburn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hilburn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hilburn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hilburn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.