Dr. Matthew Hinderland, DPM

Podiatry
4.6 (33)
Map Pin Small Colorado Springs, CO
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Matthew Hinderland, DPM

Dr. Matthew Hinderland, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.

Dr. Hinderland works at Foot and Ankle Institute of Colorado in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hinderland's Office Locations

  1
    Foot and Ankle Institute of Colorado
    1465 Kelly Johnson Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 488-4664
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 07, 2023
    Dr. Hinderland is professional, attentive, caring, and patient. He listens carefully and answers all questions thoughtfully and with compassion.
    CS — Feb 07, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Hinderland, DPM
    About Dr. Matthew Hinderland, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1003050899
    Education & Certifications

    • Presbyterian-St Luke's Medical Center
    • Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University
    • Arizona State University
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Hinderland, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hinderland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hinderland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hinderland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hinderland works at Foot and Ankle Institute of Colorado in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Hinderland’s profile.

    Dr. Hinderland has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hinderland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Hinderland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hinderland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hinderland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hinderland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

