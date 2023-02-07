Dr. Matthew Hinderland, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hinderland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Hinderland, DPM
Overview of Dr. Matthew Hinderland, DPM
Dr. Matthew Hinderland, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
Dr. Hinderland works at
Dr. Hinderland's Office Locations
Foot and Ankle Institute of Colorado1465 Kelly Johnson Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 488-4664Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hinderland is professional, attentive, caring, and patient. He listens carefully and answers all questions thoughtfully and with compassion.
About Dr. Matthew Hinderland, DPM
- Podiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Presbyterian-St Luke's Medical Center
- Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University
- Arizona State University
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hinderland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hinderland accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hinderland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hinderland works at
Dr. Hinderland has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hinderland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Hinderland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hinderland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hinderland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hinderland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.