Dr. Matthew Hoffmann, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Hoffmann, MD is a Dermatologist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center Shreveport.
Locations
U.S. Dermatology Partners Longview1402 N 4th St, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 757-8878Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hoffman and his staff provided excellent care from beginning to end. They explained the Mohs procedure and asked if I had any questions or concerns. The surgery went smoothly with very little discomfort. The post procedure care instructions were clear, and my questions were answered fully. Both Dr. Hoffman and his assistant have a friendly, professional bedside manner. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Matthew Hoffmann, MD
Education & Certifications
- FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Louisiana State University|Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center|Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center Shreveport
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoffmann has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Ringworm and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoffmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
297 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffmann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffmann.
