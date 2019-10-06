Dr. Matthew Hogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Hogan, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Hogan, MD
Dr. Matthew Hogan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tomball, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Hogan works at
Dr. Hogan's Office Locations
Texas Regional Urology506 Graham Dr Ste 190, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 290-9800
Tomball Office919 Graham Dr Ste A, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 290-9800
Woodlands Office1011 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 250, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (832) 442-2392
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Direct and to the point. Easy to discuss issues with Dr. Hogan on a subject difficult from the getgo.
About Dr. Matthew Hogan, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1447210208
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Cancer Center
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- University Of The Incarnate Word
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hogan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hogan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hogan works at
Dr. Hogan has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hogan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Hogan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hogan.
