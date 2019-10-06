Overview of Dr. Matthew Hogan, MD

Dr. Matthew Hogan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tomball, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Hogan works at Texas Regional Urology in Tomball, TX with other offices in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.