Overview of Dr. Matthew Hollar, MD

Dr. Matthew Hollar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.



Dr. Hollar works at North Georgia Eye Clinic/Laser in Gainesville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Nearsightedness and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.