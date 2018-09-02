Dr. Matthew Honaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Honaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Honaker, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Honaker, MD
Dr. Matthew Honaker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.
Dr. Honaker's Office Locations
WVU Obstetrics & Gynecology527 Medical Park Dr Ste 108, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (304) 848-2150
WVU Obstetrics & Gynecology100 Stoney Hill Rd, Fairmont, WV 26554 Directions (304) 598-4880
Hospital Affiliations
- United Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was very kind and honest. The wait was very short and I was in and out of there in less than 30 minutes. I will definitely return.
About Dr. Matthew Honaker, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1760699078
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
Frequently Asked Questions
