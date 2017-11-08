Dr. Matthew Horowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Horowitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Horowitz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Stony Brook University School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine Specialties at Great Neck560 Northern Blvd Ste 203, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 482-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I feel Dr Horowitz is a wonderful doctor. He is so patient and is very thorough. He always calls you back and explains every detail to you. I trust him and proud to say he is my Gastro.
About Dr. Matthew Horowitz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1225110901
Education & Certifications
- Ny And Presby Hosp, Gastroenterology Ny & Presby Hp-Cornell Campus, Internal Medicine
- Stony Brook University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Horowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horowitz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horowitz speaks Korean.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Horowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horowitz.
