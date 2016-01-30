Dr. House has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew House, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Matthew House, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding.
Dr. House's Office Locations
House Psychiatric Clinic Inc.1322 E Shaw Ave Ste 410, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 226-1316
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mathew House is a FANTASTIC psychiatrist and one of the very best physicians I have ever had. He is accurate in his diagnoses, he listen attentively and he is open to suggestions. Besides, he is very kind and compassionate. You cannot ask for a better psychiatrist. The other practitioners in the facility, those whom I've had an occasion to interact with, are also quite capable and knowledgeable. The office staff is wonderful. all of them are very nice. If you are suffering, see him!
About Dr. Matthew House, DO
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1134192842
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. House accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. House has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. House has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. House on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. House. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. House.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. House, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. House appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.