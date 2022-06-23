Dr. Matthew Howard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Howard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Howard, MD
Dr. Matthew Howard, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.
Dr. Howard works at
Dr. Howard's Office Locations
-
1
University Cardiology Associates - Augusta Cardiology818 Saint Sebastian Way Ste 311, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 724-3473
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Howard?
Dr. Howard and his staff are very professional. They value your time and work hard to get you in and out of the office in a timely manner. Dr. Howard listens to your concerns and attempts to correct any issues.
About Dr. Matthew Howard, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1013046051
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Medical Center
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howard works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.