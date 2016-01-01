Overview

Dr. Matthew Hubbard, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in East Norriton, PA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Hubbard works at Einstein General Surgery at Montgomery in East Norriton, PA with other offices in Elkins Park, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.