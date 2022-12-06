Dr. Matthew Hunt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Hunt, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Hunt, MD
Dr. Matthew Hunt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Madison, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Hunt works at
Dr. Hunt's Office Locations
-
1
Huntsville Hospital Surgical Associates of Madison1041 Balch Rd Ste 350, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 265-5951
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Centene
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hunt?
Great dr! He beautifully placed my port a cath. Very good bed side manners and his nurses were so nice. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Matthew Hunt, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1508065129
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University of Mississippi
- Mississippi College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hunt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hunt works at
Dr. Hunt has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Intestinal Obstruction and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.