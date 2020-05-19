See All Neurosurgeons in Edina, MN
Dr. Matthew Hunt, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Matthew Hunt, MD

Dr. Matthew Hunt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center, M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital, M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.

Dr. Hunt works at The Spine and Brain Clinic at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, MN with other offices in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hunt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fairview Southdale Spine and Brain Clinic
    6545 France Ave S Ste 450, Edina, MN 55435
  2. 2
    Neurosurgery Clinic
    516 Delaware St SE # 1A, Minneapolis, MN 55455

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center
  • M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
  • M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
  • M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Malignancies
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Malignancies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Malignancies
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari's Deformity
Cranial Trauma
Degenerative Disc Disease
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc
Hydrocephalus
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Meningiomas
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Scoliosis
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Subdural Hemorrhage
Traumatic Brain Injury
Acoustic Neuroma
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Brain Abscess
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Cysts, Adult
Brain Tumor
Broken Neck
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cervical Radiculopathy
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Dural Tear
Glioblastoma
Glioma
  • View other providers who treat Glioma
Gliomatosis Cerebri
Gliosarcoma
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Malignant Brain Tumor
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Osteosarcoma
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pinched Nerve in Back
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Skull Base Tumor
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Injury
Spondylosis
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Upper Back Pain
Vertebral Column Tumors
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Matthew Hunt, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619017787
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The National Hospital For Neurology and Neurosurgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Oregon Health& Science University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Oregon Health & Science University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Williams College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Hunt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hunt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hunt accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hunt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hunt has seen patients for Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

