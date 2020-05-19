Dr. Matthew Hunt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Hunt, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Hunt, MD
Dr. Matthew Hunt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center, M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital, M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.
Dr. Hunt's Office Locations
Fairview Southdale Spine and Brain Clinic6545 France Ave S Ste 450, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 836-3695
Neurosurgery Clinic516 Delaware St SE # 1A, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 624-6666
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center
- M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I had severe nervepain in my leg and foot, because of sciatica. After conservative methods didn’t gave any relief, dr Hunt did a microsurgery - L5S1 Discectomy. Since surgery - NO pain at all. I feel on top of the world. Thank you dr Hunt and his team (and Fairview Ridges) Everybody was professional, helpful & friendly.
About Dr. Matthew Hunt, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The National Hospital For Neurology and Neurosurgery
- Oregon Health& Science University
- Oregon Health & Science University
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Williams College
