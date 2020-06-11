See All General Surgeons in Boston, MA
Dr. Matthew Hutter, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (12)
Map Pin Small Boston, MA
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Matthew Hutter, MD

Dr. Matthew Hutter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Hutter works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hutter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Massachusetts General Hospital
    15 Parkman St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 726-2819
  2. 2
    Mghfc Pediatric Dermatology Program
    50 Staniford St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 726-4400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Massachusetts General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Hernia Repair

Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 11, 2020
    The best of the best ! Couldn’t say enough about Dr. Hutter . Would Highly recommend !
    Karen — Jun 11, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Hutter, MD
    About Dr. Matthew Hutter, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1780665604
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard University / School Of Medicine
