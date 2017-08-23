Dr. Matthew Hyser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hyser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Critical Care Surgeons
- IL
- Evanston
- Dr. Matthew Hyser, MD
Dr. Matthew Hyser, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Hyser, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Presence Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Hyser works at
Locations
-
1
Surgical Associates of Evanston -AMITA St. Francis Hospital800 Austin St Ste 563, Evanston, IL 60202 Directions (847) 869-0522Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Presence Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Abscess
- View other providers who treat Actinic Keratosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Cholecystitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Acute Myeloid Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Adenocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat All Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Ampullary Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Anal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Anal Fissure
- View other providers who treat Anal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Anal Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Angiosarcoma of the Breast
- View other providers who treat Anorectal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Appendicitis
- View other providers who treat Appendix Cancer
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Basal Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Benign Tumor
- View other providers who treat Bile Duct Cancer
- View other providers who treat Biliary Atresia
- View other providers who treat Biliary Drainage
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer Recurrence
- View other providers who treat Breast Diseases
- View other providers who treat Breast Lump
- View other providers who treat Burn Injuries
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
- View other providers who treat Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Cholangiocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Cholelithiasis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Destruction of Anal Tumor
- View other providers who treat Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Distal Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Endocrine Cancer
- View other providers who treat ENT Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Follicular Adenocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat Follicular Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Diseases
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver)
- View other providers who treat Gastroenterology Procedures
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hepatobiliary Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hepatocellular Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hepatocellular Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hidradenitis
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Invasive Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Invasive Ductal Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Invasive Lobular Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Liver Diseases and Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lobular Carcinoma in Situ (LCIS)
- View other providers who treat Lobular Carconima
- View other providers who treat Locally Advanced Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma of the Breast
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma, Large-Cell
- View other providers who treat Lymphosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Male Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Malignant Breast Tumor
- View other providers who treat Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
- View other providers who treat Medullary Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Melanoma
- View other providers who treat Meningiomas
- View other providers who treat Merkel Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Metastatic Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Metastatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Myeloproliferative Disorders
- View other providers who treat Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Neutropenia
- View other providers who treat Nodular Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Disease
- View other providers who treat Papillary Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Paracentesis
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Dissection
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
- View other providers who treat Peritoneal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Radiation-Induced Angiosarcoma of the Breast
- View other providers who treat Reticulosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Second-Degree Burns
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Secretory Breast Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Skin Grafts
- View other providers who treat Skin Infections
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Spleen Cancer
- View other providers who treat Squamous Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Diseases
- View other providers who treat Surgical Procedures
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer, Anaplastic
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer, Familial Medullary
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer, Hurthle Cell
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Tubular Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Umbilical Hernia
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Ventral Hernia
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Hyser?
I had a ruptured appendix , expected " NOT TO MAKE IT " . Doctor Hyser saved my life. In my life time I have been to doctors and specialists both in the US and overseas. I have had emergencies and operations etc.. here I am talking about top of the line, An absolutely indescribable doctor. As far as I am concerned Dr. Hyser gets All The Stars in the Universe .Thank you Dr. Hyser ! Words are not able to express my appreciation or explain your amazing knowledge , skills and expertise.
About Dr. Matthew Hyser, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Assyrian and Spanish
- 1336155092
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- Rush Presby St Lukes
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- University Of Illinois
- General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hyser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hyser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hyser works at
Dr. Hyser speaks Assyrian and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hyser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hyser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.