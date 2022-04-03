Dr. Matthew Hyzy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hyzy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Hyzy, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Hyzy, DO
Dr. Matthew Hyzy, DO is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They completed their fellowship with Centeno-Shcultz Clinic
Dr. Hyzy works at
Dr. Hyzy's Office Locations
Centeno-Schultz Clinic - Lone Tree9777 S Yosemite St Ste 220, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (281) 417-4837
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hyzy and the whole Centeno-Schultz Clinic staff are phenomenal at both the Lone Tree and Broomfield office! I would highly recommend them!! Super friendly and knowledgeable. Dr. Hyzy does a great job of explaining your issues and what is the best procedures for you. I had PRP in both knees for osteoarthritis and loose ligaments last July, 5-6 months out I can fully squat again without pain and sit cross-legged with no stiffness for long periods of time when I couldn’t before. I was back to hiking in the mountains and rock climbing. So with great success with my knees I went back in February for stem-cell in my left shoulder and PRP in my lower back and some joints in the feet just below the toes. On the road to recovery and looking forward to the same results and a fantastic summer back to the activities I love.
About Dr. Matthew Hyzy, DO
- Regenerative Medicine
- English
- 1508200288
Education & Certifications
- Centeno-Shcultz Clinic
- Center for Healing and Regenerative Medicine
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hyzy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hyzy accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hyzy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hyzy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hyzy works at
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyzy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyzy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hyzy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hyzy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.