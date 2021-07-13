Dr. Matthew Imperioli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Imperioli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Imperioli, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Imperioli, MD
Dr. Matthew Imperioli, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Farmington, CT. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Myasthenia Gravis and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Imperioli's Office Locations
- 1 135 Farmington Ave Ste 3E, Farmington, CT 06030 Directions (860) 679-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I just saw Dr. Immperioli for the first time and he was very thorough and pleasant. He came highly recommended by a relative and was attentive to my concerns while other practitioners have been more dismissive. We have a plan of action to address my health issues and I am very comfortable moving forward with him as my doctor.
About Dr. Matthew Imperioli, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Imperioli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Imperioli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Imperioli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Imperioli has seen patients for Myasthenia Gravis and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Imperioli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Imperioli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imperioli.
