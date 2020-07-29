Dr. Matthew Ivey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ivey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Ivey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Ivey, MD
Dr. Matthew Ivey, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital- First Colony.
Dr. Ivey works at
Dr. Ivey's Office Locations
UT Physicians Orthopedics - Sugar Land15035 Southwest Fwy # 1, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (713) 486-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital- First Colony
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Yes, he is excellent my foot looks beautiful know, most importantly is I'm pain free!
About Dr. Matthew Ivey, MD
- Podiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1316069990
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ivey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ivey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ivey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ivey works at
Dr. Ivey has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ivey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ivey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ivey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ivey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ivey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.