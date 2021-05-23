Overview of Dr. Matthew Janiga, MD

Dr. Matthew Janiga, MD is an Urology Specialist in Auburn, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Oroville Hospital, Sutter Amador Hospital, Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Janiga works at Sutter Auburn Urology in Auburn, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.