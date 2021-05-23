Dr. Matthew Janiga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janiga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Janiga, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Janiga, MD
Dr. Matthew Janiga, MD is an Urology Specialist in Auburn, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Oroville Hospital, Sutter Amador Hospital, Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Janiga's Office Locations
Sutter Auburn Urology11795 Education St Ste 224, Auburn, CA 95602 Directions (530) 889-7488
Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital11815 Education St, Auburn, CA 95602 Directions (530) 888-4500
Auburn Orthopedics3123 Professional Dr Ste 210, Auburn, CA 95603 Directions (530) 886-6820
Hospital Affiliations
- Oroville Hospital
- Sutter Amador Hospital
- Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Urologists are difficult to get into to as the demand for their services certainly exceeds the supply. However, he is well worth the wait!
About Dr. Matthew Janiga, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Janiga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janiga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Janiga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Janiga has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Janiga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Janiga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janiga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janiga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janiga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.