Dr. Matthew Javernick, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Matthew Javernick, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Uchealth Grandview Hospital, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital.
Colorado Health Medical Group Primary Care175 S Union Blvd Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 Directions (719) 365-1950
- 2 5818 N Nevada Ave Ste 110, Colorado Springs, CO 80918 Directions (719) 365-1950
Colorado Center of Orthopaedic Excellence2446 Research Pkwy Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 623-1050
UC Health Orthopedics8890 N Union Blvd Ste 171, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 364-5633
- Uchealth Grandview Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- University Of Colorado Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- Walter Reed AMC/Natl Capitol Consortium
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- Colorado State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Javernick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Javernick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Javernick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Javernick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Javernick.
