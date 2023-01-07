See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Matthew Jaycox, MD

Pain Medicine
4.3 (86)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Jaycox, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Jaycox works at University Pain Physicans LLC in Chicago, IL with other offices in Hinsdale, IL, Westchester, IL and Oak Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University Pain Physicans LLC
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 550, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-6631
    Rush Oak Brook Surgery Center LLC
    2011 York Rd Ste 3000, Hinsdale, IL 60523 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 472-2445
    University Pain Physicians LLC
    2450 Wolf Rd, Westchester, IL 60154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 483-8550
    610 S Maple Ave Ste 1500, Oak Park, IL 60304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 563-3970

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush Oak Park Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 86 ratings
    Patient Ratings (86)
    5 Star
    (69)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jan 07, 2023
    Dr. Jaycox knows everything about the human body being a pain management Dr. He has always listened and addressed any issues I have had. Going through two cancers and now the after effects of chemo I know he will figure out what ever it is. He puts my worrying at ease and as a patient that's priceless.
    Diane Davis — Jan 07, 2023
    About Dr. Matthew Jaycox, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326204199
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Jaycox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaycox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jaycox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jaycox has seen patients for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaycox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    86 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaycox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaycox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaycox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaycox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

