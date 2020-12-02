Dr. Matthew Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Johnson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center, HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville and Oroville Hospital.
St Louis Urological Surgeons Inc.12855 N 40 Dr Ste 375, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 567-6071Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Enloe Medical Center1531 Esplanade, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 332-7335Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Enloe Medical Center
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
- Oroville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I recommend him because he is a doctor that shows concern, explains you condition, and what he has to do to fix each problem. He is a great doctor.
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1265680375
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Urology
