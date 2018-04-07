Overview

Dr. Matthew Johnson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from American Univ and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, MountainView Hospital and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Fort Walton Beach Surgical Associates in Fort Walton Beach, FL with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.