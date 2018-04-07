Dr. Matthew Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Johnson, MD
Dr. Matthew Johnson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from American Univ and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, MountainView Hospital and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Acute Care Surgical1703 Lewis Turner Blvd, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 864-4033Monday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Desert Surgical Associates, Las Vegas, NV3196 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 101A, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 369-7152
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Dental
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
I just had surgery done on Tuesday by Dr. Johnson very professional in his demeanor and quite through in his profession. In and out in one day excellent
About Dr. Matthew Johnson, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1770607871
- American Univ
- University of Texas
- Critical Care Surgery
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Appendicitis and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
