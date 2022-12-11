Dr. Matthew Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Johnson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Orthopaedic Surgery747 N Rutledge St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-8000
Siu Physicians & Surgeons Inc720 N Bond St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
I believe Dr. Johnson has the most experience with grafting nostrils in this part of the state and if you have a collapsed nostril, I think he is the guy to go to. I believe he is the only one that can fix my nose. I am an introvert and it can be difficult for me to talk with two doctors in the room at the same time (resident as well as the surgeon). I think Dr. Johnson is the most up to date in the area and plan on having him do my surgery.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1881824647
Education & Certifications
- Upstate Medical University/SUNY
- University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
- University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinic
- Univ of WI Med Sch
- University Of Maryland
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
