Dr. Matthew Johnston, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Johnston, DO
Overview of Dr. Matthew Johnston, DO
Dr. Matthew Johnston, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Celebration, FL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Johnston works at
Dr. Johnston's Office Locations
-
1
Celebration Office410 Celebration Pl Ste 106, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions (321) 939-0222
-
2
Kissimmee Office2400 N Orange Blossom Trl Ste 100, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (321) 939-0222
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnston?
He was very thorough and took the time to answer any questions we asked in a no rush manner. He even showed me the X-rays. I would highly recommend Dr. Johnston.
About Dr. Matthew Johnston, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1447467170
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnston has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnston works at
Dr. Johnston has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Johnston speaks Spanish.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.