Overview of Dr. Matthew Jung, MD

Dr. Matthew Jung, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Jung works at Surgical Care Associates in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Atherosclerosis and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.