Overview of Dr. Matthew Jung, MD

Dr. Matthew Jung, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.



Dr. Jung works at Keck Medical Center of USC in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.