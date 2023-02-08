Dr. Matthew Kalter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Kalter, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
St. Francis Physicians Associates877 Stewart Ave Ste 1, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 757-4466Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday11:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Kalter Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation PC496 Smithtown Byp Ste 200, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 361-5300
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Matthew explained my problem. Proposed a treatment plan. I am so happy and relieved I finally see a solution coming. Thank you.
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396751558
- Anne Arundel Med Center
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens
- Ross University
- Muhlenberg
Dr. Kalter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalter accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalter has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kalter speaks Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.