Dr. Matthew Kamil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Kamil, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rochester, NH. They completed their fellowship with Henry Ford Hospital
Dr. Kamil works at
Locations
Diabetes & Endocrine Center245 Rochester Hill Rd Ste 1B, Rochester, NH 03867 Directions (603) 994-0120
Hospital Affiliations
- Frisbie Memorial Hospital
- Wentworth-Douglass Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Kamil for several years and actually look forward to the appointments. His staff is professional and efficient. The Nurses are well informed and eager to share advice on self treatment. I had my thyroid removed due to cancer and also have Type II diabetes. Dr. Kamil is treating me for both. I find him professional and friendly, competent and caring, and full of both questions about how I feel and how the medicines are working. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Matthew Kamil, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- BERKSHIRE MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center/Berkshire Medical Center
- Washington University In St. Louis
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kamil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kamil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kamil works at
Dr. Kamil has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamil. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamil.
