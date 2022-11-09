Overview

Dr. Matthew Kangas, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Pain Management, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.



Dr. Kangas works at Mays & Schnapp Neurospine and Pain - Memphis in Memphis, TN with other offices in Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.