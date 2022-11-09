Dr. Matthew Kangas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kangas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Kangas, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Kangas, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Pain Management, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.
Dr. Kangas works at
Locations
-
1
Mays & Schnapp Neurospine and Pain - Memphis55 Humphreys Center Dr Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 669-4451Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Mays & Schnapp Neurospine and Pain - Southaven7900 Airways Blvd Bldg A6, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (901) 669-4449Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Waiting for call back on m r I results done on Sept 26 need to get next appointment for relief of pain soon
About Dr. Matthew Kangas, MD
- Pain Management
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1750674222
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Kangas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kangas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kangas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kangas works at
Dr. Kangas has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kangas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kangas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kangas.
