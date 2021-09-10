See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Round Rock, TX
Dr. Matthew Kaplan, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Matthew Kaplan, DO

Pain Medicine
3.1 (34)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Kaplan, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.

Dr. Kaplan works at Austin Vascular & Vein Institute in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ali Khan, MD
Dr. Ali Khan, MD
4.9 (165)
View Profile
Dr. Ricardo Pocurull, MD
Dr. Ricardo Pocurull, MD
4.8 (847)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Round Rock Vein Specialists
    171 Deep Wood Dr Ste 102, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 994-9108
  2. 2
    Preferred Spine and Pain
    12319 N Mopac Expy Ste 350, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 255-7246
  3. 3
    Preferred Spine and Pain
    170 Deep Wood Dr Ste 101A, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 255-7246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kaplan?

    Sep 10, 2021
    My wife and I have been patients of Dr. Kaplan for years. My wife has had severe life threatening injuries and myself less in comparison. Dr Kaplan has consistently and with genuine heart filled with devotion and compassion has kept my wife alive. ( literally) . It is with Absolute Fully Heart felt Gratitude we say Thank You and God Bless. Obviously goes without saying Dr. Kaplan is the ONLY physician to see if you truly want The BEST.....
    Janet and David C. — Sep 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Kaplan, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Matthew Kaplan, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kaplan to family and friends

    Dr. Kaplan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kaplan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Matthew Kaplan, DO.

    About Dr. Matthew Kaplan, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558423038
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tufts
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Nevada
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Nevada, Las Vegas
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Kaplan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Matthew Kaplan, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.