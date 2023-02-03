Dr. Matthew Karen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Karen, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Karen, MD
Dr. Matthew Karen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Winchester Medical Center.
Dr. Karen's Office Locations
Exclusively Faces Cosmetic Surgery and Spa2055 Valley Ave, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 667-3223
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience, only constructive feedback is that later appointment time slot options (after 3pm) would be nice
About Dr. Matthew Karen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- La St University Med Center
- Columbia Presby Hospital
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Karen works at
Dr. Karen has seen patients for Ear Ache and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
319 patients have reviewed Dr. Karen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karen.
