Dr. Matthew Kates, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Kates, MD
Dr. Matthew Kates, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital, Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and Saint John's Riverside Hospital.
Dr. Kates works at
Dr. Kates' Office Locations
-
1
ENT and Allergy Associates - New Rochelle145 Huguenot St Ste 610, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 235-1888
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wait time was a bit long. Otherwise everything else went very well.
About Dr. Matthew Kates, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1801936539
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital|Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Institute
- St Vincent's Hosp|St. Vincent's Hosp. Med. Ctr. Of Ny
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Kates has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kates accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kates has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Conductive Hearing Loss and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kates on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
147 patients have reviewed Dr. Kates. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kates.
A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Kates can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.