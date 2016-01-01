Dr. Katics accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matthew Katics, DO
Overview of Dr. Matthew Katics, DO
Dr. Matthew Katics, DO is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Katics' Office Locations
Dignity Health Hospice124 S College Dr, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 739-3830Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Matthew Katics, DO
- Hospice & Palliative Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katics has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katics has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katics.
